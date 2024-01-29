NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 29: LOGIC, a prominent solution provider in the industry and a sub-brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products in Display solutions and AV Accessories, making them a one-stop destination for all businesses.

LOGIC's interactive flat panels offer a wide spectrum of operations that include quad view applications, a smooth and natural writing experience, stunning 4K UHD visuals, powerful sound, wireless screen sharing, impressive data insights and analytics, and unified application management to enhance the overall learning experience.

A perfect flat panel in classrooms, IFPs provide an immersive, interactive environment that encourages students' participation. The flat panels come with multi-touch capabilities, allowing multiple pupils to work on the screen simultaneously, which fosters collaboration and teamwork. The high-definition display ensures clarity, while the built-in software offers a plethora of resources to aid learning. IFPs have moved the education industry beyond the traditional chalk-and-talk method, making learning more engaging and effective.

In the corporate world, these panels redefine meetings and presentations, facilitating real-time collaboration, brainstorming, and decision-making, thereby increasing meeting productivity. The ability to annotate directly on the screen makes it easier to share ideas, while the video conferencing feature enables seamless communication with remote teams. IFPs are indeed an indispensable tool for modern businesses.

Beyond education and corporate environments, IFPs are also making their mark in other sectors. In healthcare, they aid in patient education and consultations. In retail, they enhance customer experience through interactive flat panels.

Interactive Flat Panels are not just a technological "innovation," but they are a catalyst for change, bringing about a paradigm shift in the way people learn, work, and communicate. Their versatility and utility make them an essential tool for all, from classrooms to boardrooms and beyond. It's time to embrace this digital transformation and reap the benefits it offers.

Empower digital transformation with LOGIC's Interactive Flat Panels!

LOGIC, a sub-brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. with 17 years of experience in the audiovisual industry, is a global leader in innovative Display solutions and AV accessories. They specialize in Digital Signage Displays, Interactive Flat Panels, Active LED displays, and VR products, providing immersive visual experiences that inspire and empower. They also offer a range of AV accessories, including connectivity, mounting, and projection solutions. As a company, Logic is committed to quality, reliability, and technological advancement.

Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., founded in 1994, is a digital infrastructure solutions provider and a leading system integration specialist in Display Solutions, AV, IT, Lighting and Automation. This enterprise has carved a niche by becoming a complete product and solutions provider and has also become one of the leading AV system integrators in India with a global presence. With a vast portfolio encompassing over 20,000 rooms and 2,000 projects, the seasoned professionals bring a wealth of expertise in AV system integration, encompassing design, installation, customization, and technical support, ensuring a seamless experience for clients. Driven by a people-first approach, the team at Online Instruments with over 30 years of experience in the industry, is focused on providing world-class solutions for the customers in the field of AV system integrations.

