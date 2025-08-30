VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 30: A conspicuous lack of credit solutions which infuse capital at the optimal time for the borrower probably remains the biggest impediment in the quest for credit formalization in India. And this is down to the fact that acceleration of cash-flow is dependent on four factors that have been missing-

- Connected network for customers to discover products and services

- Ability to collateralize data for underwriting for lenders

- Creation & launch of customized products for customers at speed and

- Mechanism for capital to find a way for sufficient liquidity availability to facilitate lending

Aryan Anna group (https://tinyurl.com/36d684xk) has set out to solve the problem across its breadth and revolutionize the lending ecosystem. This is being achieved by implementing the following strategies, addressing each of the above listed factors-

- Building up India's first digital network that enables every financial distribution business to be a Fintech. The network has more than 32,000 distributors with the ability to cater to USD 4.5Bn retail loans every year

- Data pipeline that captures data across the customer lifecycle by activating more than 270+ public and private integrations. Additionally, the ability to build and train decisioning across 70+ categories

- 630+ customizable and emeddable journeys with ability to define parameters for product creation

- Allowing co-lending partners to securitize and sell down portfolios. Thus, paving way for linking the ecosystem to financial markets. This is an area that the group is actively seeking expansion and collaboration in currently

As Aryan Anna Group continues to expand its footprint, its commitment to service and innovation is set to inspire a new generation of financial leaders and entrepreneurs.

