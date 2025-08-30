Kolkata, August 30: The local authorities in West Bengal's Kolkata will soon declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today, August 30. Lottery enthusiasts taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check Kolkata FF live winning numbers via kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. A speculative lottery, Kolkata FF, is played on all seven days of the week. Participants can scroll below to check the result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game.

Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, is exclusive to Kolkata only. Simply put, the Satta Matka-style lottery game requires participants to remain present in the city of joy to take part in the lottery game. Did you know Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) is often called Fatafata? Lottery enthusiast must noted that Kokata FF results are announced after each round also called bazi is completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Scroll below to check the results and winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart for August 30.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata FF participants can head over to online sites kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com to check the results of each round and the winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat. In addition to the portals mentioned above, lottery enthusiasts can check and view Kolkata Fatafat results displayed in the result chart here. The speculative lottery requires participants to select numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions.

A total of eight rounds (bazis) are played daily under the Kolkata FF lottery, whose results are declared eight times a day and every 90 minutes. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, and these include West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Sikkim State Lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat Lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries, and Bodoland Lottery are some of the popular lotteries that are played every day.

