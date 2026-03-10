VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: As India's beauty and cosmetics market continues to expand, Episenz Skin Science Private Limited is positioning itself as a doctor-led, science-driven brand focused on preventive skincare and barrier health. Established in 2025, the Mumbai-based company is addressing a growing concern among young and middle-aged consumers who are increasingly seeking clinically aligned solutions over cosmetic claims.

The brand's core differentiator lies in its preventive dermatology approach. Instead of focusing on surface-level enhancement, Episenz emphasizes strengthening the skin barrier, restoring physiological balance, and promoting long-term resilience. Its formulations are developed under medical guidance, drawing on over 25 years of combined clinical experience. By prioritizing protection, repair, and scientifically supported actives, the company aims to move skincare conversations from fairness and glow toward skin biology and health.

Episenz Skin Science is backed by a medically driven leadership team that brings clinical credibility to the brand. Founder and CEO Dr. Geetendra Singh Dhanawat, a physician and healthcare entrepreneur, leads the company alongside Co-Founder Dr. Narendra Singh Chandel, who brings medical and entrepreneurial experience. The formulations are guided by Chief Advisor Dr. Atul Jain, a practising dermatologist who ensures scientific accuracy and safety standards. With doctors actively involved in product development, the brand reinforces the importance of medical expertise in creating effective, reliable, and responsible skincare solutions.

Episenz states that healthy skin functions as the body's first protective shield against pollution, UV radiation, and microbial exposure. Weakening of this barrier can lead to sensitivity, acne, pigmentation, and premature aging. The company's product architecture is therefore built around targeted treatment categories that offer preventive value while supporting repair and rejuvenation.

Speaking on the brand's vision, Founder Dr Geetendra Singh said, "Skincare should not be reduced to cosmetic enhancement. Healthy skin is a biological necessity, not a luxury. Our goal with Episenz is to create science-based solutions that protect and strengthen the skin barrier while making preventive dermatology accessible to Indian consumers."

The company's expanding portfolio includes acne-care solutions such as Episenz Clarifying Acne Gel, Pore-Control Face Wash, and Spot-Correct Serum. Its sun protection range features Ultra-Matte SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen, Aqua-Shield Sunscreen Gel, and Daily Sun Defense Lotion. The hydration and barrier segment includes Hydraboost Moisturizer, Barrier Repair Cream, and Night Recovery Gel. For pigmentation and radiance, Episenz offers Radiance Serum with Vitamin C, Kojic and Alpha Arbutin, Glow Day Cream, and De-tan Mask. The anti-aging line includes Retinol Renewal Serum, Peptide Repair Cream, and Collagen Boost Night Cream. The brand also offers Calm-Skin Moisturizer, Micellar Face Wash, and Soothing Mist for sensitive skin, along with a dedicated hair and scalp-care line, a men's grooming range, and Episenz Teens for adolescent skincare needs.

With its preventive positioning and clinically guided formulations, Episenz aims to build a credible, science-first skincare ecosystem from India for global recognition.

