Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Indian equity market closed in the green on Wednesday as the banking and auto sector shares gained.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors that saw maximum gain were the banking sector that was up by 1.76 per cent, the auto sector that was up by 1.47 per cent, the finance sector that was up by 1.43.

The healthcare sector plummeted by 1.43 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was IndusInd Bank, which surged 5.73 per cent to Rs 934.25, followed by Axis Bank up by 3.46 per cent to Rs 679.80 per share.

State Bank of India (SBI), Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddys Labs cracked by 1.58 per cent, UltraTechCement was down by 1.48 per cent and Sun Pharma by 1.14 per cent. (ANI)

