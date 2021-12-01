Have you noticed Priyanka Bose in the Amazon Prime series The Wheel Of Time? She plays one of the Aai Sedai who along with other women prays to the light and fights off the Dark one. The weekly series got a good reception in India and Bose yet again garnered a lot of attention. Many of you, who have watched Love Sex Aur Dhokha or Gulaab Gang, must have recognised her immediately as she has done some really amazing work in India. But for those who couldn't, let us tell you a bit about her. The Wheel of Time Review: Rosamund Pike’s Fantasy Series is Impressively Mounted But Ain’t The Game of Thrones Fix We Need! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bose debuted with a song in Johnny Gaddar. She moved to the beats of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in 'Ola-ola' in the film.

Bose was also part of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sorry Bhai!, Guzaarish and more. She also won the Best Actress award at the New Jersey Independent South Asian Film Festival for Gangor. The Wheel of Time: Uta Briesewitz Talks About Female-Empowering Sets of Amazon Prime Video’s Fantasy Series.

Dear @priyankabose20 and @_AdilHussain Hope you remember the movie #Gangor which is based on #sabar women life written by #MahaswetaDevi and your shooting days in Purulia. Sabar Samity need your help, please connect with your friend Prasant +919732114569@dibang pic.twitter.com/5l0e31obLF — nomad_tweet (@NAGforDNT) April 5, 2020

Bose has been part of several international projects namely, Lion, The MissEducation of Bindu, Mortal and now, The Wheel Of Time.

#WheelOfTime #TwitterOfTime Alanna Sedai of the green ajah - the battle ajah - with her two warders. S01E04 The Dragon Reborn@priyankabose20 pic.twitter.com/F8WgRBOPul — KidUKnott #COVIDisAirborne (@KidUKnottVerts) November 28, 2021

Priyanka Bose had also accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement as per a Miss Malini interview. She also revealed how Anurag Kashyap and Aly Khan made sexist remarks at her.

