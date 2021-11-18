Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The key equity indices had a volatile day on Thursday. The market opened in the green, but the benchmark index continued the downside move throughout and all the sectors ended in the red at the closing bell.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.05 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 133.90 points or 0.75 per cent.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ranchi.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted the most were the metal sector with a decline of 2.76 per cent, the auto sector with 2.32 per cent, and the capital goods with 1.89 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was State Bank of India (SBI) which surged 1.16 per cent to Rs 503.95 per share, followed by Power Grid Corp up by 0.63 per cent to Rs 192.35 per share. HDFC Bank, Reliance, and ICICI Bank too traded with a positive bias.

Also Read | Skoda Slavia Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Expected Prices & Bookings Here.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) cracked by 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra down by 3.19 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.88 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)