After the series opener in Jaipur, hosts India and New Zealand travel to Ranchi for the second T20I. India lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be looking to seal the series in Ranchi where the two teams meet at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. India did well to beat T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand by five wickets under new captain Rohit Sharma and new head coach Rahul Dravid. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Ranchi.

India is likely to retain the winning combination and give under-performers from the series opener another chance. But few changes cannot be ruled out at the same time as well. We might see Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Axar Patel.

Overall India had a decent outing in Jaipur and the home side will be looking to take the winning momentum in the second T20I. New Zealand, on the other hand, are likely to field an unchanged side as well unless they want to rest some players. Suryakumar Yadav Teases Trent Boult After Kiwi Pacer Drops His Catch During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021.

2nd T20I, India Likely Playing 11 vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan.

