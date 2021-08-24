Hindalco moved up by 2.8 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 418.35 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were at flattish levels during early hours on Tuesday with metal stocks showing gains.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 48 points or 0.09 per cent at 55,603 while the Nifty 50 rose by 15 points or 0.09 per cent to 16,511.

Also Read | Joe Root Vows to Stay Away From Verbal Conversation Ahead of 3rd Test Against India, Wants His Team to Stay Away From Distraction.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty metal up by 1.7 per cent and realty by 0.7 per cent. But Nifty auto, FMCG and financial services were in the negative terrain.

Among stocks, Hindalco moved up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 418.35 per share while Tata Steel rose by 2.4 per cent and JSW Steel by 0.6 per cent.

Also Read | Punjab: Elderly Woman Thrashed, Robbed Inside Her Home in Ludhiana, 2 Booked.

Energy scrips too gained with NTPC and Coal India moving up by over 2 per cent, IndianOil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation by nearly 1.5 per cent, and Power Grid Corporation by 0.8 per cent.

However, those in the negative terrain were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and HCL Technologies.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Japan's Nikkei climbed up by 1 per cent while Hong Kong shares were higher by 1.56 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose by 1.37 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)