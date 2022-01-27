Mumbai, January 27: Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 1020.11 points and Nifty down by 298 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1020.11 points or 1.76 per cent at 56838.04 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16980 at 9.20 am, down by 298 points or 1.72 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading low. Consumer durables, tech, realty, healthcare are among those trading at the lowest.

