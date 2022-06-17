Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 318.49 points and Nifty by 100.40 points.

At 9:26 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 318.49 points or 0.62 per cent at 51,177.30.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Shares Her Excitement as She Bumps into Chris Gayle

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,260.20, at 9:26 am, down by 100.40 points or 0.65 per cent.

Also Read | India vs Ireland 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs IRE T20I Series.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)