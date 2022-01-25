Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 794.86 points and Nifty down by 239.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 794.86 points or 1.38 per cent at 56696.65 at 9.17 am.

Also Read | Panasonic Reportedly Planning To Mass Produce Next-Gen Batteries for Tesla in 2023.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16909.30 at 9.17 am, down by 239.80 points or 1.40 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors that were trading low included consumer durables, realty, information technology, capital goods, healthcare among others while the metal sector managed to stay afloat and was trading with a positive bias. (ANI)

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Intensify In North India; Minimum Likely To Drop By 5 Degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)