New Delhi, January 25: The entire North India, including Delhi, is reeling under severe cold wave conditions. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by five degress in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mumbai Winters: Thick Layer of Fog Shrouds Parts of Maximum City (View Pics).

The IMD on Monday, in a tweet, had said, “Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 25th-29th; over Gujarat Region during next 4 days over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over West UP during 27th–29th; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th & 27th and over East UP on 28th & 29th on Jan, 2022.” Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Intensify In North India; Minimum Likely To Drop By 5 Degrees.

Tweet By IMD:

The IMD on Monday had also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the 24 hours and fall by four to six degrees thereafter. The weather agency forecast light isolated rainfall or snowfall on January 25 over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and dry weather thereafter for the next three days.

Tweet By IMD:

Meanwhile, western states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan will also witness a drop in minimum temperatures in the morning and at night over the next two-three days. The weather agency also predicted dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next two-three days. A thick layer of fog also shrouded parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness isolated light rainfall over the next five days.

