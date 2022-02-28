Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 903.92 points and Nifty down by 261.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 903.92 points or trading at 54954.60 and down by 1.62 per cent at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16396.60 at 9:25 am, down by 261.80 points or 1.57 per cent.

On Sensex, all the sectors are trading on a negative bias. (ANI)

