Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 698.60 points and Nifty down by 207 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 698.60 points or trading at 54404.08 and down by 1.27 per cent at 9.40 am.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 Full Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16291 at 9:40 am, down by 207 points or 1.25 per cent.

On the Sensex, all sectors other than the metal sector are trading with negative bias. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs AUS on PTV Sports With Match Timing in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)