Pakistan and Australia will face off against each other in the first Test match of the three-game series. The PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from March 04, 2022 (Friday) onwards. This will be the team's first meeting in Pakistan in 24 years. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022 Preview.

Australia are in great form in the longest format and are fresh off a 4-0 Ashes win against England. However, this is their first game on away soil since 2019 and will have a huge task in front of them. Meanwhile, Pakistan themselves are on a great run and have won three and drawn one of their last four Test series and will be aiming to build on that.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from March 04, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The match has a start time of 10:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 1st Test on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs AUS 1st Test 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

