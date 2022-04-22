Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 495.53 points and Nifty down by 156.60 points.

At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 495.53 points or 0.86 per cent at 57,416.15.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Thunderstorm Likely Over Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala’ Says IMD; Heatwave Conditions To Prevail Over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,236.00, at 9:35 am, down by 156.60 points or 0.90 per cent.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)