Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ticked up in early deals on Wednesday with PSU banks and metals gaining ground.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 354 points or 0.71 per cent at 50,106 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 113 points or 0.77 per cent to 14,820.

Except for Nifty IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.7 per cent, metal by 1.1 per cent and auto by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Coal India was up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 143.20 per share while JSW Steel advanced by 1.4 per cent to Rs 418.30.

Bajaj Finance was up by 2.6 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.9 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.8 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.6 per cent and Eicher Motors by 1.3 per cent.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, UPL, Power Grid Corporation, GAIL, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian equities opened lower on concerns about rising interest rates and rich equity valuations.

South Korea's Kospi shed 0.6 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 0.97 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 1.92 per cent. (ANI)

