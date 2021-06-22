Adani Ports gained by 3.2 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 754.85 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended recovery during early hours on Tuesday as investors focussed on economic growth amid favourable cues from their global peers.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 451 points or 0.86 per cent at 53,025 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 140 points or 0.89 per cent to 15,887.

Except for Nifty pharma which dipped slightly, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank advancing by 2 per cent, auto by 1.4 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent.

Among stocks, Adani Ports continued to gain by moving up 3.2 per cent to Rs 754.85 per share. Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 3.2 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.9 per cent.

UPL, ONGC, IndianOil Corporation, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro too were in the green. However, the laggards included Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, HDFC Life and Bajaj Finance.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded higher as investors moved back to buying after the previous day's loss and following a strong performance on Wall Street

Japan's Nikkei led rally with a 2.9 per cent gain while Hong Kong's Seng Index was flat. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)