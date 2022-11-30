Eridium Digital wins the prestigious IMPACT 22 award for the best SEO campaign for Wipro

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Eridium (www.eridium.com), a leading digital marketing agency, today announced it has won the prestigious IMPACT 22 award for the best SEO campaign for Wipro(www.wipro.com). It helps wipro.com achieve page 1 rank for over 6,500 keywords.

The program over the past 18 months has helped Wipro position its offerings on page 1 results for over 6,500 highly competitive search keywords. The engagement spans search engine optimization for wipro.com with strategies for global and geo-local audiences. Eridium also works with Wipro in managing search engine marketing campaigns across search and display.

Eridium's focus on delivering tangible results helped wipro.com achieve organic traffic growth of 180 per cent per year. Additionally, the new visitor acquisition improved by 76 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion Hall Roosevelt, General Manager, IMA said, "Congratulations to Eridium for their work with Wipro. The IMPACT awards recognize best practices within internet marketing and this year, Eridium stood out above the rest for their work in search engine optimization and integrated marketing."

"We're thrilled to win the IMPACT 22 award. Today's digital landscape is changing rapidly. Driven by technology, our solutions are tailored to help brands navigate this continuous shift. By focusing on customer insights and intent, we have been able to take the Wipro story to the right audience on the right platforms," said Vipin Guliani, CEO, and Co-founder, Eridium.

A digital performance marketing company, Eridium helps brands see, shape, and act on opportunities. Eridium differentiates itself by focusing on 'Total Marketing', wherein the focus is on delivering on business metrics. Eridium works with leading Fortune 500 brands and startups, with engagements across Technology, Pharma, and Consumer Goods industries. Eridium is a part of the Zensciences partner network - an award-winning marketing agency with offices in the US and India.

