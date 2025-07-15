Estaa Sweets Expands Across Bangalore with New Outlet at Choodasandra, Serving Wide Variety of Ghee Sweets and Namkeen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Estaa Sweets, a seven-year-old Bangalore-based sweets and savouries brand known for its pure ghee sweets and palm oil-free snacks, has recently launched its sixth outlet in Choodasandra, Hosa Road. With a growing retail presence and rising demand for traditional Indian sweets, it continues to strengthen its position as one of the best sweets shops in Bangalore.

Since its inception, the brand has focused on purity and authenticity in Indian mithai. Each sweet is crafted using 100% pure ghee, and all namkeen items are prepared without palm oil -- a commitment that has helped earn the trust of sweet lovers across the city. Recipes are rooted in tradition and prepared with consistency, giving each item a rich, homemade feel.

With over 100 varieties of sweets and 40+ types of namkeen, the company offers something for every taste. The product range includes Ghee Sweets, Dry Fruit Sweets, Andhra Sweets, and Bengali Sweets, ensuring something for everyone -- whether it's for everyday enjoyment, festive gatherings, or thoughtful gifting.

Most ordered sweets include Mysore Pak, Motichur Laddu, Ajmeri Kalakand, Kaju Katli, Chocolate Almond Bar, Pootharekalu, and Kaju Pakam. On the savoury side, favourites include Khara Mixture, Butter Murukku, Chekkalu, and more -- all made using traditional techniques and premium ingredients.

"With each new store, we're able to connect with more families and communities across Bangalore. The response at Choodasandra has been extremely encouraging and inspires us to serve our customers with even more care and commitment," said Rajesh Mandadapu, Managing Partner of Estaa Sweets.

Now Available at These Locations in Bangalore:

* Sarjapur Road

* Whitefield

* HSR Layout

* Marathahalli

* Electronic City Phase 1

* Choodasandra, Hosa Road

Choodasandra Outlet Address:

KMP Galleria, Meenakshi Layout, Near Police Quarters, Amrutha College Road, Parappana Agrahara, Hosa Road, Bangalore - 560100

Since the recent launch, the Choodasandra outlet has welcomed strong footfall from local residents and working professionals. The store offers a full range of sweets, savouries, and gifting options, all under one roof.

Festive & Corporate Gift Boxes / Hampers

The brand is also well-known for its premium gift boxes and festive hampers, which are curated year-round for occasions such as Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, weddings, birthdays, and corporate gifting.

Each gift box combines ghee sweets, dry fruit creations, and savouries -- beautifully packaged to create a memorable gifting experience. These hampers are available at all outlets and are a top choice for customers looking for high-quality traditional gifts with premium presentation.

It also handles bulk and corporate gifting orders, making it a preferred option for companies and families celebrating in style.

Shop Online for Handpicked Favourites

For added convenience, the brand offers a curated selection of sweets and namkeen online via its official website.

www.estaasweets.com

Whether you're planning a celebration, sending a thoughtful gift, or just craving something delicious, the online store is a simple way to enjoy authentic Indian sweets online -- with a focus on purity, tradition, and flavour.

