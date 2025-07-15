Mumbai, July 15: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted final approval to WeWork India Management Ltd to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The flexible workspace provider plans to float a public offer entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 43.75 million equity shares. As per the draft red herring prospectus, promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP will offload 33.46 million shares, while investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited, will sell 10.29 million shares. WeWork India is the country’s largest premium flexible workspace provider, operating 59 centres across major cities with a strong focus on Grade A properties.

The IPO is expected to raise around INR 4,000 crore, with proceeds going entirely to the selling shareholders. Leading financial institutions like JM Financial, ICICI Securities, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are managing the issue. WeWork India’s IPO approval comes at a time when the flexible workspace sector is witnessing renewed investor interest. Backed by the Embassy Group, the firm operates 94,440 desks across top Tier 1 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Rama Telecom IPO Opens for Subscription, Price Band Set at INR 65-68; Issue To Close on June 27.

Alongside WeWork India, Studds Accessories Ltd has also received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) final nod to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The offering will be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 7.78 million equity shares with a face value of INR 5 each. Studds is India’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by revenue and the world’s biggest by volume as of Calendar Year 2024, according to a CARE Report. The company exports to over 70 countries and manufactures helmets for international brands like Daytona and O’Neal. IIFL Capital Services Ltd and ICICI Securities Ltd are the lead managers for the issue. Ather Energy IPO: GMP Slips to INR 3 From INR 17 Ahead of Subscription Opening of Indian EV Company.

The IPO will enable existing shareholders to partially offload their stakes while positioning the company for greater visibility in domestic and global markets. Studds’ strong distribution network across India and key export regions such as the Americas, Europe, and Asia (excluding India) enhances its competitive edge. With growing demand for road safety gear and rising two-wheeler sales, the company is well-placed for continued expansion.

