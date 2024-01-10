Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tiit Riisalo, Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of Estonia, took the stage at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, expressing admiration for India's pivotal role in upholding democratic values globally.

Minister Riisalo underscored the shared values of democracy, rule of law, and market economy that serve as the foundation for collaboration between nations.

Minister Riisalo said, "We are here to work together with nations and regions that share the same values- democracy, rule of law, market economy, and driving forward. India certainly has an instrumental role to play that those values prevail globally. You have proved it repeatedly, most recently with the excellent execution of the G20 presidency".

He acknowledged India's instrumental role in championing these values on the global stage, commending the nation's recent execution of the G20 presidency.

In his address, the Estonian Minister emphasised the significance of collaboration with nations that uphold democratic principles.

He expressed confidence in India's continued leadership in promoting these values, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to ensure their prevalence on a global scale.

The remarks by the Estonian Minister echoed the spirit of cooperation and shared values that form the foundation of international partnerships. There exists an agreement establishing a Joint Business Council (JBC) between FICCI and Estonian Chamber of Commerce (KODA). On 21 August, 2019 an Indian business delegation of 18 companies led by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which visited Tallinn as part of the Vice President of India's delegation, participated in the Estonia-India Business Forum. They were from engineering, ICT, hospitality and other sectors.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a platform for leaders from diverse nations to come together, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration that extend beyond economic ties.

As discussions unfold during the summit, the emphasis on shared values and democratic principles reinforces the importance of collective efforts to address global challenges and pursue sustainable development.

Minister Riisalo's acknowledgment of India's leadership in these endeavors further cements the collaborative spirit of the international community at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. (ANI)

