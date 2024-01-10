Guntur Kaaram is one of the highly anticipated Telugu films of this year. This upcoming Telugu action drama marks Mahesh Babu’s 28th film in the leading role. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film features an ensemble cast. The filmmaker has collaborated earlier with SSMB for the films Athadu and Khaleja. They are known as the mass actor and director combo of Tollywood. The excitement amongst fans on this third-time collaboration is sky-high. After watching the film’s trailer, vibrant songs and posters, one can’t wait for Guntur Kaaram’s theatrical release. Guntur Kaaram Pre-Release Event: Namrata Shirodkar Expresses Gratitude to Mahesh Babu’s ‘Superfans’, Thanks Them for Always Being ‘Supportive’.

Guntur Kaaram is produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Before the action drama hits the big screen, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Guntur Kaaram Song ‘Mawaa Enthaina’: Mahesh Babu Dances His Heart Out in This Cool Number Composed by Thaman S (Watch Lyrical Video).

Cast – The film Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu in the leading role alongside Sreeleela, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Follows Guntur Karam, the king of the underworld of Guntur city, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.”

Watch The Trailer Of Guntur Kaaram Below:

Release Date – After facing several delays in its release, Guntur Kaaram is all set to arrive in theatres during the time of Sankranthi. The film will it the big screens on January 12.

Review – The reviews for Guntur Kaaram are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

