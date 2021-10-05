New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fastest growing fintech and investments platform ETMONEY has crossed the milestone of INR 500 Crore of Mutual Funds sales in a month.

The overall investments tracked and managed on the ETMONEY platform has grown to over INR 20,000 Crore with investors from over 1400+ cities across India.

ETMONEY has accomplished this superlative growth on the back its customer-centric approach and multiple industry-first initiatives. ETMONEY was the first in the country to offer completely paperless video KYC for Mutual Fund investments and launched the country's first Aadhar-based SIP payment feature. The recent addition of a report card for every Mutual Fund scheme in India has been of immense help for investors.

On achieving this milestone, ETMONEY Founder & CEO Mukesh Kalra said, "This is a major achievement for ETMONEY. Crossing the benchmark figure of INR 500 Crore of gross Mutual Fund sales in a month is a testament to ETMONEY's commitment to simplifying personal finance for the masses. And with over 40% of our inflows coming via monthly SIPs and more investors joining the platform every month, we are well on track to cross INR 10,000 Crore of gross sales in the financial year 21-22. Along with that, we are also super excited about our new range of products and services lined up to solve the next set of challenges in the evolving fintech space."

ETMONEY is India's largest app for financial services that is simplifying the financial journey of new-age Indians. ETMONEY helps users take informed investment decisions by helping users invest in zero-commission direct mutual funds for free, protect their families with unique insurance solutions and use ETMONEY Credit Card to take instant loans at low-cost.

Growing at 350 per cent yearly, combined with multiple innovative solutions, in less than five years, ETMONEY has added 10 million users on its platform from more than 1,400 Indian cities. ETMONEY manages and tracks over INR 20,000 Crore worth of Mutual Fund investments.

