New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Euro Safety Group, one of the leading integrated manufacturers and distributors of a wide range of PPE, has recently launched its new digital campaign #MaiAzaadHuKyunkiMaiSurakshitHu to celebrate the spirit of patriotism on India's 76th Independence Day. The campaign is conceptualised and designed by Euro Safety Group.

The digital film features the Euro Safety workers and shows freedom from fear: how a safe person feels free and how release comes from being safe. It highlights the importance of the brand's product and equipment. The objective of the campaign is to build trust among the people in their products and equipment as every person who is safe at work is free from the fear of accidents.

Commenting on the campaign, Varun Budhiraja, Director - Euro Safety Group said, "Often as corporates, we sometimes forget the essence of an important occasion such as Independence Day. But with this campaign, we ensured the true essence and values of freedom and independence were effectively portrayed through our film, driving a strong message."

Euro Safety Group brings together active companies under one roof i.e., EuroSafety Footwear, EuroSafety Equipments, EuroSafety Nonwovens and EuroSafety Solutions. EuroSafety offers innovative, high-quality protection products for the workplace in line with the mission statement, Protection with Comfort. EuroSafety's production expertise is based on concentrating on manufacturing facilities in India encompassing the latest technologies, high safety standards and professional quality management.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/OVNWgythDlE

Euro Safety Group started as the Safety Footwear manufacturing arm of Roger Industries Limited (a manufacturer and exporter of fashion footwear since 1979) and then gradually diversified into other safety products. It has manufacturing facilities in India, sourcing offices in the far east, and marketing offices spread across the globe. The company's subsidiary Boa Safety Solutions, which manufactures and distributes PPE to Africa, operates in South Africa. Soon, Euro Safety Group plans to expand aggressively and become a multinational PPE conglomerate.

With over 2500 employees throughout the world, Euro Safety offers innovative, high-quality protection products for the workplace in line with the mission statement, Protection with Comfort. Euro Safety's production expertise is based on concentrating on manufacturing facilities in India encompassing the latest technologies, high safety standards and professional quality management. Our products are designed around the worker's need for long-lasting comfort and durability enabling us to personalise every element of protection and for this reason, the core mission of our company group is Protection with Comfort.

Varun Budhiraja, Director and CMO - Euro Safety Group of Companies

Varun Budhiraja, Director and CMO at Euro Safety Group of Companies started his professional journey when he realised the rising need for PPE kits during the global pandemic of 2020.

Before becoming a saviour for the people of India fighting COVID, the world of literature and design was Varun's passion. He authored the book and VD Artistic Verses while following his dreams. Varun is also a certified footwear designer and developer for the luxury fashion footwear market. Even though he is in a completely different profession, his zeal for literature and art helps him oversee the creative content and design used by the Euro Safety Group.

Varun also actively oversees the CSR wing of their business group called Roger Foundation. Over the years, he also redesigned his passion for providing well-designed PPE kits to the Indian workers and scaling Euro Safety into a world-class brand. Varun dream is halfway there for the recognition and appreciation Euro Safety Group receives regularly. Different ranking agencies, publishing houses, and individual companies admire the firm and quality in manufacturing, productivity, performance, and branding in India. In a short period of its operations in the PPE market, Euro Safety has been awarded many titles and accolades for its quality manufacturing. The Government of India has recognised Euro Safety Group as the & Most Innovative MSME and Most Productive MSME. Varun too is the achiever of many prestigious awards. As the scion of a forty-year-old company, Varun intends to lead with vision and purpose to elevate Euro Safety Group to towering heights.

