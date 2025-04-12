PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 12: As India's automotive sector experiences significant expansion, driven by the surge in electric vehicles (EVs) and supportive government policies like the FAME II scheme, the demand for car care products is set to rise. Each new vehicle owner represents a potential customer for maintenance solutions that clean, protect, and enhance vehicle longevity. This trend underscores the increasing importance of comprehensive auto care services in catering to the evolving needs of modern vehicle owners.

In February 2025, 3.78 lakh passenger vehicles were sold, reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The Make in India program, which began in 2014, has increased automobile production and electric vehicle (EV) production. By 2030, EVs are expected to account for 30% of private automobiles, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two- and three-wheelers. A survey by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) shows that 83% of consumers plan to buy only New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) by 2030.

What's boosting the growth of the Car Market?

The growth of the car market is driven by several factors:

* Rising middle-class income and a growing young population.

* Companies are modifying their designs to match the needs of India's middle class, resulting in increased competition in the market.

* The availability of credit and financing options has also contributed to market growth.

This growth directly boosts demand for car care products, with more cars on the road, higher investment in vehicle maintenance, and a focus on vehicle appearance among consumers.

EV Growth and Car Market Expansion - What It Means for Car Care Product Market:

The rising shift towards sustainability and electric vehicles (EVs) is driving increased awareness of car maintenance. Car owners are now opting for self-care solutions to reduce costs and enhance vehicle upkeep. Vivek Mohan, Director of Vista AutoCare, highlights below how the expanding EV and Automobile market is expected to reshape the car care product industry :

* Changing Maintenance Needs: With fewer moving parts than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, EVs require less engine-related maintenance. The demand for products such as engine oil and fuel additives is likely to decline. However, a greater focus on exterior and interior upkeep is anticipated, increasing the demand for surface cleaners, glass treatments, scratch removers, microfiber cloths, rodent repellents, and air fresheners.

* Emphasis on Surface Protection: Advanced paint finishes and intricate electronic systems in EVs make surface protection essential. As a result, products offering long-lasting protection against environmental factors are expected to see increased demand.

* Shifting Consumer Preferences: EV owners, particularly those with home charging setups, are likely to engage in at-home car care. This trend could boost the sales of DIY cleaning products such as shampoos, foam solutions, and sponges, catering to the evolving needs of modern car owners.

Vivek Mohan further adds, "The car market growth and EV revolution is reshaping the car care industry. With consumers prioritizing sustainability and cost-effective maintenance, traditional products may take a backseat. More vehicle owners are now opting for at-home care, creating new opportunities in the exterior and interior car care market. At Vista AutoCare, we are aligning with these evolving trends by offering a comprehensive range of cleaning, maintenance, and surface protection solutions for passionate car and bike enthusiasts."

With the rise in EV adoption and overall car ownership, demand for car care products is set to accelerate. As consumers prioritize vehicle longevity, safety, and performance, the need for sustainable and cost-effective maintenance solutions is becoming more prominent. This shift not only reflects changing consumer preferences but also marks a significant growth opportunity for the car care industry in the evolving mobility landscape.

