New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/SRV): In the august presence of Sri Lanka Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA India) and Event Management Association of Sri Lanka in a stately event organized at Cinnamon Grand in Colombo on 19th December 2022. The agreement will immensely strengthen the position of the industry both Internationally and regionally.

EEMA India is the apex body of the events and experiences business in India and has consistently been working over the last 14 years to organise the business and bind relevant stakeholders together. EEMA today is the only national association with a unified voice that leads dialogue within its members and with government, Statutory Bodies, Taxation Authorities, Private and Municipal Licensing Bodies, Corporate Industry, Vendors, and Artists.

Commenting on the signed MoU, Samit Garg, President of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA): "Today is a big day for EEMA as we sign our first international memorandum of understanding with a similar event body.

This will deliver professional events across borders for both countries and will also help strengthen the hold on qualitative parameters boosting the levels of entertainment and event production. More transparency and better outreach in our industry are urgently needed, and the more encompassing we will become, the higher the value we shall be able to build for our member enterprises. The highlights of this landmark bilateral agreement include mutual cooperation in resource sharing, standardization of delivery, and compliance to international standards so that collectively we can build the economic & human capital in the Indian Sub-Continent." Commenting on the signed MoU, EMA Sri Lanka President Nishan Wasalathanthri said: "This is a landmark agreement for both parties. Our teams of eminent professionals possess extensive industry experience and are poised to establish standards and further develop the industry. We're excited to sign this MoU and also strengthen the position of our industry both locally and regionally. The objective of the MOU was to commemorate a momentous occasion and bilateral relations. The key points of this historic bilateral agreement included mutual cooperation and training in all aspects of event management and production, standardization, and compliance - to international standards - within the industry, generation of much-needed foreign exchange for its members and vice versa for the country, business leads which will be channelled through the joint associations so that all members will benefit by working together to a high and exacting standard, raising the bar for all EMA members".

The EEMA delegation to Sri Lanka also had Executive Vice President P.V.N. Vidyasagar and EEMA General Secretary Vinod Janardhan present in the ceremony.

About: EEMA is an autonomous, non-profit body of registered companies, institutions and professionals that operate within India's Events and Experiential marketing industry. The Industry has observed exponential growth in the past two decades with more than 1000 entities operating in various levels and segments that are spread across 100+ Indian cities.

