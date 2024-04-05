NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5: Signify the world leader in lighting, partnered with eVidyaloka Trust for its flagship CSR initiative Jagmag Pathshala, which has successfully enhanced the overall learning environment in 47 government schools across Karnataka.

eVidyaloka Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming rural education in India, through its Digital Classes in rural government schools led by volunteers, collaborated with Signify to address critical electrical infrastructure challenges in Karnataka's government schools. The project focused on improving lighting, ventilation, and power backup systems to foster a more conducive learning environment for students.

"Improving education in rural government schools is crucial for India's social and economic development," said Brinda Poornapragna, Chief Executive Officer at eVidyaloka Trust. "We are elated to have partnered with Signify on this project to make a difference in Karnataka government schools. Through this collaboration for the Jagmag Pathshala Project, we have not only enhanced the learning environment but also empowered the children of rural India."

"Our CSR strategy and initiatives resonate with our brand purpose which is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We are proud to have partnered with eVidyaloka Trust on this project. At Signify, our commitment to 'lighting up lives' extends to illuminating young minds, and together, we have made a significant imprint on the educational landscape in Karnataka," said Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India.

Key project activities included need assessment, school selection, and upgrading the essential electrical equipment. This included the installation of fans, lights, batteries, inverters, and improved classroom wiring. Training programs were conducted to ensure the optimal performance and maintenance of these systems in the long run.

The project's inauguration ceremony, recently held at GHPS Vimanapura School, was attended by the headmasters from beneficiary schools who participated virtually, demonstrating their support and appreciation for the initiative.

The Jagmag Pathshala Project is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating positive change in education. By providing a conducive learning environment, the project aims to empower rural children and contribute to India's social and economic development.

eVidyaloka is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on transforming the educational landscape of rural India. Registered under the Trusts Act, the organization creates digital classrooms for children in remote rural government schools, with the support of local communities and Volunteer Teachers from across the globe. With standardized lesson plans and teaching aids for a consistent learning experience, the children from government schools receive quality education for a promising & rewarding future.

