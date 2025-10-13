ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Evolute Fintech Innovations, a leading Indian fintech hardware and solutions provider, has achieved a major milestone by receiving the Aadhaar L1 Certification from the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC), UIDAI, for their indigenously designed fingerprint scanner, a key validation of its secure, compliant, and future-ready technology stack.

The certification was officially presented to Evolute during Aadhaar Samvaad 2025, held in Hyderabad on September 29, 2025. This recognition reinforces Evolute's commitment to developing trusted, biometric solutions, including fingerprint and face authentication that power India's digital identity and financial inclusion ecosystem.

"This certification marks a proud moment for us," said Parag Mehta, CEO, Evolute Fintech Innovations. "It validates our relentless pursuit of innovation, compliance, and reliability and strengthens our mission to enable digital trust and inclusion at scale for India and the world."

Raising the Bar for Digital Trust

The Aadhaar L1 certification ensures that Evolute's biometric devices meet the highest global standards for accuracy, security, and performance in Aadhaar-enabled identity verification and transactions. With fingerprint sensor certified by UIDAI, and AI-enabled anti-spoofing detection along with Face authentication Evolyte is well on its way to ensure impact-driven innovations for the community at large.

This certified solution will empower Aadhaar-based services such as AePS, eKYC verification, micro-ATM, and digital banking, enabling banks, fintech's, and government bodies to deliver secure, inclusive financial services across India.

Next-Gen Product Launches at Global Fintech Fest 2025

Adding momentum to this achievement, Evolute is unveiling two breakthrough products at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, backed by the Aadhar L1 certified sensor:

1. LeoPro, India's First 5G Hyper Terminal

A compact, AI-enabled, and Google Managed Services (GMS) certified device built for speed, scalability, and affordability with Aadhar L1 certified fingerprint scanner.Key highlights:

* Long battery life and ergonomic form factor

* Multi-modal biometric authentication (Fingerprint + Face)

* 5G connectivity for ultra-fast transactions

* AI-enabled fraud detection and smart analytics

Applications Include:

Supports Aadhaar-enabled payment systems (AePS), microfinance, eGov, utility payments, sales force automation, and social welfare schemes

2. eScan Aadhaar L1 Fingerprint Scanner

The eScan, Aadhaar L1-certified fingerprint Scanner is built on FAP20 technology and powered with Active Thermal sensing Technology with Adaptive AI for real-time Spoof Fingerprint Detection (FFD).

Applications include:

Identity management, eKYC, eGovernance, BFSI, Telecom, AEPS, and Micro ATMs -- making it an ideal choice for national ID programs and secure authentication infrastructures.

Driving Real-World Impact

Through its technology innovation in the direction of IDTech, Evolute is integrating these solutions across critical national domains from financial inclusion and e-Governance to national security, immigration, and cross-border identity management, etc.These deployments will help detect and prevent fraudulent cross-border transactions, streamline eKYC processes, and enhance secure digital onboarding across sectors.

"This milestone is a result of our team's unwavering focus on precision and quality," added Parag Mehta. "It's not just about certification, it's about building digital trust that touches lives, secures identities, and strengthens economies."

About Evolute Fintech Innovations

Evolute Fintech Innovations is a leading Indian manufacturer of fintech and POS devices serving the BFSI and digital payments industry. With a strong focus on innovation, compliance, and scale, Evolute delivers secure, AI-enabled, and future-ready solutions that enable digital trust and financial inclusion across geographies.

For more information visit: https://www.evolute.in/evolute-fintech-innovations-pg/

