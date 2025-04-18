India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 18: EZ Rankings, a leading digital marketing agency, proudly announces the appointment of Amitab Dev as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With 30 years of experience, including 15 in digital marketing, Amitab brings a proven track record of scaling businesses and leading digital transformation. This strategic move marks a new chapter in EZ Rankings' journey to scale innovation, expand service offerings, and deepen global client relationships.

Amitab brings a wealth of leadership experience with a strong focus on operational efficiency and exponential growth. His appointment aligns with EZ Rankings' vision to accelerate its position as a global leader in digital growth solutions, known for measurable results and client satisfaction.

He also brings valuable insights from his previous role at the globally recognized digital marketing agency Bruce Clay, where he honed his skills on an international level. Under his leadership, EZ Rankings aims to amplify its impact by investing in talent, technology, and innovation.

Speaking about the appointment, Amitab Dev said:

"It's an absolute honour to step into the CEO role at EZ Rankings, a company I've admired for a long time. What excites me the most is joining a passionate team of 175+ professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results. The energy, creativity, and dedication I've witnessed here are incredible. EZ Rankings has established a strong presence in the digital marketing industry, and I am excited to contribute to the journey ahead as we aim for even greater milestones."

Since its founding in 2010, EZ Rankings has helped businesses of all sizes--from startups to large enterprises--achieve their goals with tailored digital marketing solutions. From SEO and PPC to white label SEO services, social media marketing, online reputation management, and web design, the company provides end-to-end solutions. With 15+ years of experience, EZ Rankings is known for its honest, data-driven strategies that drive success across markets.

EZ Rankings' Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mansi Rana, expressed her confidence in the new leadership:

"Amitab's appointment is a meaningful step forward for EZ Rankings. We've always believed in pushing boundaries, and his experience leading high-performing teams perfectly fits our vision for the future. I'm confident that with his leadership, we'll strengthen our existing services and explore exciting new avenues for growth. Amitab brings fresh energy and perspective, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue building something truly impactful together."

Co-Founder & Director Operations, Rajive Rana also shared his thoughts on the transition:

"Welcoming Amitab to the team is both exciting and reassuring. EZ Rankings has always been about adapting, evolving, and staying ahead--and Amitab aligns perfectly with that mindset. His leadership will help sharpen our focus and guide us as we take bold steps toward expanding globally and serving our clients even better."

Amitab's appointment marks a new era for EZ Rankings, one focused on deepening customer-centric strategies, exploring new markets, and continuing to deliver high-impact results that fuel client growth.

About EZ Rankings

EZ Rankings is an ISO 9001:2015 certified performance marketing agency based in India. With a client-first approach and comprehensive digital marketing services, they help brands achieve measurable growth through smart, data-driven strategies. Their team of 175+ experienced professionals brings together creativity and expertise to deliver real results across SEO, PPC, social media marketing, web design, and more.

They proudly serve a global clientele of over 12000 businesses across various industries, from startups to enterprise-level brands. Over the years, EZ Rankings has earned multiple awards and industry recognition for its consistent performance and commitment to client success. Transparency, accountability, and a results-oriented mindset define their work--making them a trusted partner for businesses aiming to build a strong online presence.

