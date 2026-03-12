PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: India is undergoing an intense phase of urban transformation, placing immense pressure on essential infrastructure, mobility, and public spaces across its cities. The scale and speed of this change demand urgent, informed, and future-ready responses that balance growth with environmental responsibility and social equity.

~ Industry-focussed curriculum, emphasis on problem solving, studio work on real-world challenges

~ Courses curated to cater to the emerging industry demand for skilled urban planners

~Pre-admission scholarships available for meritorious students

Established in 1972, the Faculty of Planning at CEPT University continues playing a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of urban professionals--equipping them with the insight, technical expertise, and ethical grounding required to shape cities that are sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

Prof Shalini Sinha, Dean, Faculty of Planning, CEPT University, said, "As India continues to urbanise at an unprecedented pace, the demand for skilled urban planners and designers has never been greater. The Faculty of Planning at CEPT University stands at the forefront of this transformation, preparing professionals who can respond thoughtfully and decisively to the complex realities of our fast-growing cities.

Our programs in planning and urban design are anchored in industry-relevant curricula and rigorous studio-based learning, ensuring that graduates are not only conceptually strong but also practice-ready. By placing problem-solving at the core of our pedagogy, we enable students to engage deeply with real-world challenges and shape development that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable."

COURSES AND ADMISSION DETAILS

Master's in Urban Design (MUD):

The Master's in Urban Design (MUD) program is intended for individuals who have a strong interest in the practice of shaping the physical form of urban areas, and in the design of public places. The program equips students with qualitative and quantitative analytical skills, effective graphic representation techniques and effective communication methods, which are relevant professionally across the globe. Design studios are at the center of the MUD program engaging with multiple design topics that cut across a variety of scales and urban scenarios. The studio exercises are structured around real-life projects emerging from the public discourse within a given city.

Our graduates pursue careers as urban designers who can imagine and improve the everyday life of the urban dwellers through better design of the physical environment. They have the abilities

to imagine future scenarios of cities with a strong emphasis on design with functionality, liveability, and sustainability.

Master's in Urban Infrastructure (MUI):

The Master's in Urban Infrastructure (MUI) is India's pioneering program focused on planning and implementing core urban infrastructure systems, including water supply, sanitation, solid waste, blue-green infrastructure, and social infrastructure. It integrates land-use planning with technical, financial, and governance aspects of urban infrastructure, and prepares professionals to work across public and private sectors to contribute to building resilient, sustainable cities for tomorrow. Within the MUI program, students may opt for a major in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), which is part of the Global Sanitation Graduate School (GSGS), supported by IHE, Delft, the Netherlands.

Our graduates pursue careers as infrastructure specialists capable of analyzing and shaping blue-green urban systems across multiple scales. They find opportunities across a wide spectrum of sectors, including think tanks, government agencies, and the private sector, where they contribute to research, policy, design, and implementation.

Master's in Urban Planning (MUP):

The Master's in Urban Planning (MUP) program equips students with geo-spatial analysis, institutional and policy analysis, scenario building, planning principles and methods, and strong professional communication skills. The program is tailored for those who wish to engage with real urban challenges, influence public policy and development decisions, and contribute meaningfully to making cities work better for everyone. Studio-based learning forms the core of the program, supported by theory courses that build conceptual, analytical, and methodological depth, with equal emphasis on financial literacy, governance frameworks, and visual communication.

Our graduates pursue careers as urban planners who combine analytical rigor with social and environmental sensitivity, strong institutional and policy awareness, and the capacity to translate plans into implementable outcomes across statutory planning, urban development strategies, and project-based interventions.

Master's in Urban Transport Systems (MUTS):

The Master's in Urban Transport Systems (MUTS) is a one of its kind program in India which is designed to provide holistic knowledge and develop analytical and practical skill sets required to study transport sub-systems, understand travel behavior, and address urban mobility challenges. It offers comprehensive knowledge in planning, technology, design, operations, and management of urban transport. The program's pedagogy combines studio-based learning, core lecture courses, and specialization or cross-disciplinary electives. Through this approach, students are exposed to integrated land use-transport planning, feasibility assessments for metro rail projects, bus operations and service planning, electric mobility, travel demand management, transport infrastructure design, logistics, and transport finance. Students are also trained in transport modelling and analytics software such as EMME, VISSIM, GIS, and R.

Our graduates pursue careers as transport planners across consultancies, research institutions, state & local governments, transport technology and logistics firms. Equipped with strong data analytics and policy skills, they understand transport system complexities and design practical, sustainable, people-centric mobility solutions.

Details on Admissions and Scholarships

For Admission Details, click: Admissions at FP

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT is ranked NIRF 6th in the category of Architecture and Planning, only private University in Top 10

CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

