New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/ATK): Farm India Organic, a company specializing in producing and manufacturing various organic farm products, has launched several healthy and beneficial items into the market. The business deals in and with numerous organic food yield and produce, turning them into a source for an Indian family's vitality and health.

Farm India Organic operates with the tagline of "When the food is organic, health comes organically!" It sticks true to its philosophy and sources its products from its organic farm that follows and functions under the symbol of trust of USDA Certification. In other words, the company ensures the highest quality of the crops. They grow them without chemicals or pesticides yet guarantee their bacteria, germ-free, and natural nature. It has allowed each organic grocery store, India-based, that buys and sells the products from Farm India Organic to remain assured and confident.

As a USDA organic company, Farm India Organic grows and processes each of its products following federal guidelines. Additionally, it maintains and ensures the essential factors like weed and pest control, additive use, soil quality, animal rearing practices, etc. Such an approach gets implemented for the produced item. It includes organic toor dal, organic flax seeds, organic quinoa, and organic pearl millet bajra.

Farm India Organic ensures the quality and market value of its products. It holds for all its food items, from organic kabuli chana, organic red poha, and organic urad chilka to organic chitra rajma, organic Basmati brown rice, and organic chia seeds.

The company extends this assurance to each product and pledges to their high standard even to their packing. Each organic food product produced and marketed by Farm India Organic gets packaged using advanced vacuum packaging technology. It implies that all have this packing style applied to them. It can be a 1kg pack of organic chana dal, 500g pack of organic urad dhuli, or 100g pack of organic red rice. Such an approach helps ensure that the grocery item remains free from bacteria or germs.

Additionally, vacuum packaging is one of the best ways to preserve nutritional quality and value. It can do so for a significant time. It, in turn, ensures that the consumer receives the maximum health advantages from the organic grocery product. Overall, vacuum packaging also aids in increasing the shelf-life and stability of the food item.

Farm India Organic remains confident in the quality of each of its organic food products, assuring the consumers of their high standards. Its trust in the grocery items comes from the company's certifications from various notable organizations. They encompass USDA (The United States Department of Agriculture), FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), OneCert, Organic India, APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), Bureau Veritas, and ECOCERT.

Farm India Organic suggests farmers all over India follow their example and "farm organic" to produce high-quality food items. It can entail organic red rajma, organic moong whole, organic masoor dal skinless, organic urad whole white, organic sonamasuri rice, and organic jowar whole.

