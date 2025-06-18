FearrXI, the latest fantasy sports platform by Fearr Fantasy and E Sports Pvt Ltd, redefines gaming with skill and strategy.

New Delhi [India], June 18: FearrXI, developed by Fearr Fantasy and E Sports Private Limited, is poised to revolutionize the Indian fantasy gaming market with its innovative, skill-based approach, set to launch before mid-July 2025. By pioneering a real-money and skill-based format, distinct from luck-based games, FearrXI offers Indian sports enthusiasts an exciting, tactical, and profitable experience focused on popular sports like cricket, football, basketball, and kabaddi.

The name Fearr is inspired by the Irish word for 'better' or 'best', reflecting the company's vision to provide India with a superior fantasy gaming platform. FearrXI rewards knowledge, dexterity, and timing, offering a unique gaming experience.

FearrXI offers a wide range of tables, from ₹19 to ₹25,000, catering to both casual and high-stakes players. The platform allows users to create fantasy teams, make predictions based on performance, and compete against others using real money. The app features a clean interface, swift responsiveness, and ease of use, making gameplay and transactions seamless. Additionally, the experience is enhanced by instant withdrawals, flexible deposit options, and a 100 per cent first deposit bonus.

For clarity, it is essential to note that the official name of the app is FearrXI, not Fearr11, as it may have been previously assumed. This distinction enables the brand name to establish a unique identity in a crowded market, fostering brand recognition and trust in both the company and the product, FearrXI, from the outset, ultimately solidifying its position as a reputable name in the fantasy gaming ecosystem.

One of FearrXI's standout platform features is its innovative approach to GST treatment on deposits. Despite being subject to a 28 per cent GST as per the rules, the platform compensates users in the form of a bonus, effectively turning a tax into an added benefit. This bold move ensures that players feel valued rather than penalized, making FearrXI one of the few sites to successfully leverage taxation as a user advantage.

FearrXI is available nationwide, offering a seamless gaming experience on both Android and iOS devices. It provides uninterrupted play, 24/7 fantasy contests, and attractive rewards. With its secure features and customer support, FearrXI is becoming India's top fantasy sports app.

