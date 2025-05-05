PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Fibe India's leading fintech, Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), has announced a strategic partnership with CheQ, a fast-growing credit management and bill payments platform. This partnership aims to expand access to flexible credit solutions for borrowers.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Vladimir Putin Dials PM Narendra Modi, Offers Russia's 'Full Support' to India in Fight Against Terrorism.

Through this collaboration, Fibe's range of credit offerings will now be available on the CheQ platform, allowing users to discover and access credit solutions directly within the app. Fibe's products are designed for today's digitally savvy consumers, offering quick approvals, fully digital processing, and flexible repayment options to meet varied financial needs. As part of the partnership, CheQ customers will also benefit from real-time credit and loan solutions from Fibe, making credit more convenient and affordable.

The collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to improving financial wellness and promoting responsible credit behavior among young professionals. It will also enable enhanced customer engagement through real-time credit tracking, smart payment reminders, and curated financial offers.

Also Read | Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reach Divorce Settlement; Custody Battle Over Daughter Juno’s Schooling Continues.

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe, said, "At Fibe, our focus has always been on creating a simple, transparent, and flexible borrowing experience. Through this partnership with CheQ, we are expanding the accessibility of our credit solutions and offering customers greater control over how they manage their financial needs. We believe this collaboration will help first-time borrowers take confident steps towards building a strong financial future."

"At CheQ, we are committed to simplifying how India engages with credit. Our partnership with Fibe strengthens this mission by offering users easy access to credit solutions and seamless repayment options within the CheQ app. Together, we aim to empower borrowers with greater financial flexibility and help them build a strong credit profile early in their financial journey," said Aditya Soni, CEO & Founder of CheQ.

About Fibe

Fibe is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers. It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group and the underserved segments to fulfil their financial aspirations. Fibe offers a range of financial products, including cash loans, long-term personal Loans, and Impact loans for sectors like healthcare and education, making affordability more accessible.

Fibe offers instant approvals and quick disbursals. Fibe's Tech Arm Social Worth Technologies Private Limited has partnered with Axis Bank to offer a secure, numberless credit card ensuring seamless user experience.

Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income and underserved groups in India. Due to its scalable business model, Fibe has recently been upgraded to A- by CARE Ratings and has access to debt lines from leading banks, NBFCs and wholesale debt markets. It has been certified with ISO/IEC 27001 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). Fibe has disbursed more than 7 million+ loans worth Rs. 26,000 Cr+ since inception through its lending partners.

* Winner of BW Festival of Fintech Lending Platform of the Year (Gold) and Fintech Brand of the Year (Silver)

* ET Healthcare Awards 2024 - Excellence in Affordable Healthcare Financing

* Entrepreneur 2024 Founder Of The Year & Best Innovation in Financial Services

* Winner of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance - Best Startup in Fintech

About CheQ

Launched in 2022, CheQ has quickly emerged as India's leading 360-degree credit management platform, redefining how millions of Indians manage and pay their credit card bills. In just a short span, CheQ has built a thriving community of over 3.5 million users and has facilitated over Rs5 billion in transactions to date.

What sets CheQ apart is its full-stack offering. In addition to the most rewarding credit card bill payments, CheQ offers a suite of services designed to simplify and enhance credit management:

* CheQ Wisor - India's first AI-powered assistant for credit card queries

* Utility Bill Payments - Users can seamlessly pay their electricity, water, FASTag and mobile recharge bills while redeeming CheQ Chips for instant cash discounts.

* CheQ Instant Cash - Seamless access to personal loans

* Loan Against Mutual Funds - Instant liquidity without the need for liquidation

* Credit Dashboard - Real-time insights into your credit health

* CheQ Wallet - Smart digital wallet designed to help you get more out of your credit card.

* Insurance & Cyber Protection - Integrated coverage against credit and UPI frauds. With a strong focus on user experience and smart credit enablement, CheQ is empowering users across India to take control of their credit with more rewards, less hassle and smarter features every day.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431986/Fibe_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)