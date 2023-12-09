PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: After the immense success of Kantara, the film Mangalavaaram proved to be a superhit in Telugu language and Surender Suneja (Eagle Home Entertainment) decided to release it in Hindi. You can watch this film in theaters on 15 December 2023.

Mangalavaaram movie is not only a story but also a feeling which you will feel while watching, through this movie Ajay Bhupathi 'RX 100' director has shown all the aspects, as should be there in a good and a cohesive movie. The identity of a successful cinema is that it should pull you to the cinema houses, which has been proved to us by the Telugu audience, according to the statistics, this film has got a lot of love from the Telugu audience.

Payal Rajput has proved her claim of being a successful heroine with her acting. He did not let the lack of any big and famous hero be exposed in this film, hence making the film famous and successful. All the actors acting in the film have played their characters very well. Cameraman Sivendra Dasardhi has presented every scene in front of us like pearls and also director Ajay Bhupathi has made it different from the rest, which is already 'RX 100' and 'Maha Samudram' have entertained us.

To complete the film, Ajay Bhupathi shot continuously for 75 days and nights in the forests of Andhra Pradesh, in which hundreds of actors participated. Editing and sound design have been kept in mind during the shooting. We have shown something in the film which has never been seen before. I hope the audience will like this film very much, presenting the writer's dialogues as if they are happening with us and the music in it is memorable thanks to the lyrics and background music of 'Kantara' fame Ajneesh B Loknath.

According to director Ajay Bhupathi, producers Swathi Reddy Gunupathi and Suresh Varma (Mudra Media Works) expressed full confidence in him.

