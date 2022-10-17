New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/PNN): Arthroscopic Achilles tendon repair was performed for the first time in India by team of doctors lead by Dr Paripati Sharat Kumar in Apollo Health City on a Badminton player. He sustained injury while playing badminton and was unable to continue the game. On examination 3 days after injury he had obvious tendon gap with a positive Thompson sign and MRI revealed completely torn Achilles tendon. Open repair has known complications including wound gaping, infection and scar dehiscence. Using a 2.7 mm arthroscope the tear was identified and using 6 stab incisions, Achilles tendon was repaired through minimally invasive technique. Injury to paratenon which is a delicate structure covering the tendon is minimum through this method and is crucial for the quick healing and recovery.

Surgeons across all fields are embracing minimally invasive [MI] surgical techniques in view of several benefits. Medical and technological advancements have made it possible to have more and more surgical procedures using less invasive techniques now. The advantages of MI are smaller incisions with less trauma, less blood loss, less post operative pain and less scarring. There is lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery.

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

While every surgery comes with risks, M I surgery reduces the risk of complications and damage to surrounding muscle and tissues like nerve, tendons and blood vessels. It is safer and easier on patients with lower overall cost.

Tendoachilles tears are common sports injuries around ankle joint and can lead to significant disability It is the strongest and largest tendon in the body. Re-ruptures are relatively common in conservatively managed cases and wound complications are high in open repairs. Arthroscopic assisted minimally invasive tendon repair is now the preferred procedure.

Also Read | World Menopause Day 2022 Date and Theme: What is The Meaning of Menopause? Know Significance and Ways To Observe This Important Health Day For Women.

Dr Paripat Sharat Kumar consultant orthopedic surgeon in Apollo Health City, keeps abreast of latest advancements in orthopedics and Sports surgery techniques. This expertise allows him to offer minimally invasive surgery for a wide variety of treatments including minimally invasive anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, minimally invasive direct anterior total hip replacement, and minimally invasive arthroscopic fascia lata release for severe trochanteric bursitis.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)