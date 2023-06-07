NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7: fischer Building Materials India Pvt. Ltd., a leading company in the Fixing System Solution Industry, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of being Certified as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from May 2023 to May 2024). This prestigious Certification is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. fischer India's Managing Director, Mayank Kalra, expressed his joy and gratitude upon receiving this recognition.

Also Read | Pakistan's Federal, Provincial Governments To Shut Markets by 8 PM Across the Country To Save Electricity.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

In a statement, Kalra expressed his genuine delight at fischer India's Certification as a Great Place To Work®, reflecting their unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment where employees thrive and succeed. He emphasized the pivotal role of a positive workplace culture as the foundation for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?.

This significant milestone showcases fischer India's excellence in areas such as Credibility of Management, Respect for People, Fairness at the Workplace, Pride, and Camaraderie between People. The company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and open communication has garnered high scores in the Credibility of Management category.

Kalra further underscored the core value of Respect for People, deeply ingrained in fischer India's culture, promoting diversity, mutual respect, and understanding. The company ensures fairness at the workplace, providing equal opportunities for all employees. Their relentless pursuit of exceptional results instills a sense of pride within the organization.

Fostering camaraderie between people has encouraged collaboration, teamwork, and open communication, driving fischer India's success. The Certification stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of every team member. fischer India will continue prioritizing employee satisfaction, growth, and development to attract top talent and nurture a culture of excellence.

Looking ahead, Kalra expressed honor at receiving the Certification, viewing it as a challenge to continuously improve and provide an even better workplace. This recognition inspires them to strive for greater heights and reaffirms their commitment to an exceptional work environment that empowers the team and fuels their success.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

Learn more about fischer www.fischer.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)