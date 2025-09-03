PNN

Chandigarh [India], September 3: Fitelo, a tailored platform for weight loss, disease management, and fitness management, has appointed Milind Soman as its new brand ambassador as part of a rebranding initiative. This is a significant step in promoting wellness and long-term health. With Milind, Fitelo emphasizes that "health has no shortcuts."

As Milind comes on board, Fitelo is differentiating itself from fad diets and quick fixes by focusing on sustainable, long-term results. At the age of 59, with his consistency, natural living, and perpetual energy, Milind proved that true health comes from everyday choices, not quick tips. Fitelo, which won support on Shark Tank Season 4, has already impacted 1.2 crore lives in 70+ countries following the same principle, providing personalized nutrition and fitness instruction to help people form long-term habits.

As a part of this collaboration, Fitelo will soon launch a series of campaigns with Milind, including "Lose2Win", where customers who achieve the best transformation will be rewarded with 100% cashback every week. It reflects Fitelo's belief that health is the best investment you can make, and now, it even pays you back.

"I've always believed that fitness is about consistency, balance, and enjoying the journey -- not shortcuts," says Milind Soman, Model, Actor, and film producer. "It makes my collaboration with Fitelo feel more natural. Together, we are embracing people across India to adopt a healthy way of life."

"At Fitelo, we believe fitness is a lifelong journey, not a quick fix," said Sahil Bansal and Mehakdeep Singh, Founders of Fitelo. "Milind embodies that belief better than anyone else in the country. His consistency, truthfulness, and determination for overall wellness bring together perfectly align with our mission of evolving lives through health practices. We are promoting India to make smarter and healthier choices."

Fitelo aims to influence India to achieve sustainable wellbeing and long-term health. Through collective activities, digital films, and content designed by Milind's lifestyle Values, the collaboration will encourage people to take control of fitness in their lifestyle. Together, they're changing fitness as a journey of consistency and lasting wellbeing.

About Fitelo:

Fitelo, founded in 2019, is a digital fitness and wellness platform. It is driven by its mission to make India obesity-free. Fitelo combines science, technology, and habit building to deliver long-lasting results. It helps to create healthy habits and positive relationships with food and fitness. For more information, please visit: https://fitelo.co/

