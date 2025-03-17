VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17: Motorama EV Private Limited, an innovative startup specializing in rare-earth-free BLDC motors for HVAC applications, has successfully raised Rs1.12 crore in its latest funding round led by Campus Angels Network. This investment will drive Motorama's efforts in product development, scaling manufacturing, and enhancing its market reach to revolutionize energy-efficient motor solutions.

Motorama, incubated at Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) IIT Delhi, is focused on delivering high-performance, sustainable BLDC motors designed for HVAC applications, aiming to replace conventional motors with more energy-efficient alternatives. The company's motors eliminate the need for rare-earth materials, addressing environmental and supply chain concerns while enhancing durability and performance.

Leadership Insights

Abhishek Gupta, Founder & CEO of Motorama, remarked, "This investment is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine HVAC motor technology. With the backing of Campus Angels Network, we are well-positioned to expand our market presence and deliver cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions to commercial infrastructure and industrial applications."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network, commented, "Motorama's rare-earth-free BLDC motors align with the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. Their innovations in HVAC motor technology offer significant advantages in cost savings and environmental impact. We are excited to partner with Motorama as they scale their solutions for a broader market."

Driving the Future of HVAC Efficiency

This funding will enable Motorama to expand its manufacturing capabilities, optimize its supply chain, and strengthen its R&D initiatives. By leveraging strong industry partnerships and an agile growth strategy, Motorama is set to become a key player in India's evolving HVAC industry. With an emphasis on performance, affordability, and sustainability, Motorama is well-positioned to lead the next wave of energy-efficient motor innovation.

