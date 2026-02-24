Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The tickets for the semifinals and finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will go on sale on Tuesday, February 24 at 7 PM.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, "Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will go on sale at 7 pm IST on Tuesday, 24 February. Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semi-final on 4 March, the second semi-final on March 5 and the final on March 8."

Also Read | Is Pakistan vs England Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Available on PTV Sports?.

Semi-final 1 remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while semi-final 2 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Live Score Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match: Shaheen Afridi Returns As PAK Opt to Bat.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semi-final 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date. The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the showpiece event. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

"Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semi-final 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder. This first release offers an initial allocation of tickets across categories for each of the three matches. All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com," concluded the statement.

Currently, Team India is in trouble as far as their road to the semifinal is concerned, following a 76-run loss to South Africa at Ahmedabad. With their net-run-rate taking a heavy dent, they have to win their next two matches against Zimbabwe (February 26) and West Indies (March 1) and make sure South Africa goes undefeated. In this way, Proteas will end the Super Eight with their full quota of six points, India will be second with four points, while the other two teams will be out of the equation, with West Indies having just two points and Zimbabwe getting none. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)