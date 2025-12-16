VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, proudly announced that its incubated clean-tech startup Motorama has been conferred the prestigious Best Innovation Award 2025 under the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA). The award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhawan on December 14, 2025.

Motorama, nurtured under FITT's incubation ecosystem and supported by Campus Angel Network and SIDBI, has developed a breakthrough High-Voltage, Rare-Earth-Free BLDC Motor and Controller technology for the building sector. This innovation has demonstrated 50-65% energy savings compared to conventional AC induction motors, with efficiency improvements from 33% to 74%, validated by NABL-accredited laboratories and third-party institutions including UNIDO-FLCTD and CII-GBC.

The recognition underscores FITT's commitment to fostering deep-tech entrepreneurship and enabling startups to deliver impactful solutions for India's energy-efficiency and decarbonization goals. By eliminating rare-earth dependency and enabling retrofit-friendly deployment, Motorama's technology is set to transform the built-environment sector and contribute significantly to reducing power consumption and carbon emissions.

Speaking on the achievement, FITT emphasized that this award reflects the strength of IIT Delhi's innovation ecosystem in nurturing startups that combine cutting-edge R&D with scalable industrial applications. FITT continues to support ventures like Motorama in their journey from lab to market, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of sustainable technology development.

