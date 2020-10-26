Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Hindu calendar is marked with beautiful and divine festivals, of which Karwa Chauth is slated to be honoured by married couples on the 4th of November. Just like always, this year too FlowerAura offers it's best selling Karwa Chauth gifts for wives online.

A few weeks from now, on 4th November, the married women and brides-to-be will step out in their best, wearing the blush of love, and holding a fast for their beloved husbands and fiance. The festival of love, commitment and divinity; Karwa Chauth will be honoured in its full glory. For over a decade, the leading florist, bakery, nursery, and gift portal of India, FlowerAura has been making every Karwa Chauth for the couples a beautiful one with its gift collection. This year is no different, but it just got better!

Ahead of the Karwa Chauth festive times, FlowerAura has launched its best selling collection of Karwa Chauth gift for wife boasting of umpteen number of options. From the blossoming flowers to express affection to melt-in-mouth cakes for breaking her fast sweetly; FlowerAura literally knows what works best for the women. In addition to these traditional gifts, they also have an eclectic selection of other tokens such as personalised gifts, plants, jewellery, combo and hampers. The personalised Karwa Chauth gift for wife includes choices like LED photo cushion, tote bag, beverage mug, wall frames, clocks, etc. Their combo gift and hampers have options such as cake with flowers, beauty hampers, peek-a-boo boxes, plants with personalised gifts, and many more thoughtful and meaningful tokens.

FlowerAura also have some Karwa Chauth specific gifts like designer Karwa Chauth Thali, Karwa Chauth pooja poster, Sringaar gifts so that the wives can keep their fast religiously for the long life of their husbands.

In talks with Shrey Seghal, one of the founders of FlowerAura, " he emphasised how for FlowerAura every festival is of utmost importance, and therefore through our gifts, we try to portray the very essence of the festival and emotions that our customers feel. Each of our Karwa Chauth gifts is curated, keeping in mind the sentiments and the religious practices associated with this festivity. We hope, like all the previous years, this year too, the response will be overwhelming."

All of the Karwa Chauth gifts can be availed at one's doorstep as FlowerAura facilitates its customers with hassle-free and excellent delivery services in 250+ Indian cities.

