Copenhagen [Denmark]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with FLS, a leading, full flowsheet minerals processing supplier to the global mining industry, for strategic transformation of their application services portfolio. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will enable seamless support of enhanced application maintenance and development services at FLS.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree would provide Maintenance, Support to the vast & complex Application landscape of FLS Mining. By leveraging the power of AI as well as automation tools, LTIMindtree will assist FLS Mining in reducing complexity and enabling business efficiency.

Balakrishna Govindan - Head of Business Applications, FLS Mining, said, "Our engagement with L&T Group and LTIMindtree specifically, has been critical in providing timely and better service to our Business. This engagement is key to our ambition of delivering modern, scalable solutions to our Business which inturn will enable them to provide better service to our clients worldwide. We are excited to continue this journey with an expert partner like LTIMindtree, who can support our diverse needs and bring in futuristic innovations in our existing system."

Srini Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, "We, as LTIMindtree and our parent company, L&T Group, go a long way as trusted advisors for FLS. As the key enablers in their strategic transformation journey, we remain committed to streamlining business processes at FLS and simplifying outcomes for their end customers."

FLS is a leading, full flowsheet minerals processing supplier to the global mining industry, delivering proven technologies and services across the lifecycle of operations and with set targets of providing solutions for zero-waste mining by 2030 with our MissionZero programme.

