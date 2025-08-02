PNN

New Delhi [India], August 2: Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, led by Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal, Principal Director & HOD, Cardiology & Heart Failure Programme, Fortis Hospital - Shalimar Bagh its team of Doctors, marked Organ Donation Day with a large-scale walkathon aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of organ donation. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, citizens, and representatives of key social bodies including Lions International, Charak Heart Foundation, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Dadhichi Deh Daan Samiti, and Aagam Shree Foundation.

Held early Saturday morning, the walkathon began from Fortis Hospital and saw over 500 participants take to the streets carrying banners and placards advocating for organ donation. The event was spearheaded by Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal who stressed the urgency of increasing awareness on organ donation in India to save lives.

"Organ donation is one of the greatest acts of humanity. With over 5 lakh people in India waiting for life-saving organ transplants, it is crucial that we remove the myths and hesitation around this cause," said Dr. Naresh Kumar Goyal, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh. "Each donor can save up to eight lives - this awareness must reach every household."

The initiative was supported by Lions International, whose Delhi District Governor, Lion Mr Dinesh Batra, emphasized, "Our global network stands with this mission. Lions are committed to building awareness and supporting families who wish to donate."

Aagam Shree Foundation, a prominent organization dedicated to body and organ donation, played a key role in mobilizing volunteers. Its General Secretary, Shri Ankit Batra, shared, "Organ Donation is the noblest Donation. Through such efforts, we hope to normalize this conversation in every Indian family."

Bharat Vikas Parishad which is voluntary organization participated and added support of Swasth-Samarth-Sanskarit Bharat Shri. Naveen Gupta stated, "Organ donation is a spiritual act of continuity. Our foundation supports every initiative that spreads this message."

Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Business Head, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, "The walkathon is part of Fortis Shalimar Bagh's ongoing commitment towards community outreach and patient education, particularly in areas of critical need around organ donation. The hospital is actively involved in transplant programs and continues to advocate for increased public awareness and participation on organ donation initiatives."

The walkathon ended with a certificate distribution to the participants & pledge ceremony where hundreds vowed to register as organ donors. www.drnareshkumargoyal.in

