WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set to witness the first of a two-night SummerSlam event, with the PLE (Premium Live Event) having a pretty stacked match card. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is the first-ever two-night edition of the PLE and fans can look forward to some great matches with some of the best superstars in the industry in action. The main event on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is CM Punk taking on Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a clash that promises to be extremely physical. Both superstars have traded verbal jabs since the past few weeks and now, it is time for them to battle it out in the ring. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Another mega match on Night 1 is a blockbuster tag team showdown with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The latter completely obliterated Roman Reigns and Jey Uso earlier this week on WWE Monday Night Raw and it is time for some redemption for the 'OTC' and his cousin. Also, another blockbuster tag team match will feature on WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1, where Randy Orton and Jelly Roll will join forces to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Plus, the WWE Women's Championships will also be on the line when Tiffany Stratton defends the gold against Jade Cargill. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodrigues of Judgment Day will also face Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a bid to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team championship. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Historic Two-Night PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Match Card

CM Punk vs Gunther (C) for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs Jade Cargill for WWE Women's Championship

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross

Raquel Rodrigues (C) and Roxanne Perez (C) vs Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

When is WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching WWE SummerSlam 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to get WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 online viewing options. John Cena Seemingly Returns to Being a Babyface Before Defending Undisputed WWE Title Against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Live Streaming Online?

While WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA, WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming is available on Peacock at the cost of a subscription. In the UK, WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming will be available on Netflix.

