VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: On the evenings of May 9th and 10th, 2025, Mumbai played host to the third edition of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, a celebration that seamlessly blended spirituality, glamour, and entrepreneurial excellence. Held over two days, the event attracted a diverse array of global business leaders, innovators, and cultural icons, transforming the city into a nexus of inspiration and achievement.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Retires: Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan and Other Cricket Fraternity Members Pour Tributes As Indian Star Bids Adieu To Test Cricket.

The first day of the awards, beginning at 5:00 PM, had the momentum with a series of recognitions across various sectors. Notable figures such as renowned Wellness Advisor Gaur Gopal Das ji, Photographer Dabboo Ratnani, and entrepreneur Anil Chanchalni graced the occasion, adding a touch of glamour and business acumen to the proceedings. Their participation highlighted the event's dedication to honoring excellence across a broad spectrum of industries.

The second evening commenced with guests arriving around 5:30 PM, setting the stage for a night filled with anticipation and excitement. The highlight of the evening was the presence of the esteemed spiritual leader Gauranga Das Ji, whose insights on purposeful leadership resonated deeply with the audience. His discourse underscored the event's commitment to intertwining ethical values with professional success.

Also Read | Justin Baldoni Dedicates Mother's Day 2025 Post to Mum Sharon and Wife Emily, 'It Ends With Us' Actor-Director Makes Rare Social Media Appearance Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively.

Under the visionary leadership of Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the Forttuna Global Awards have evolved into a platform that not only celebrates individual achievements but also fosters a sense of global community among innovators and leaders. The 2025 edition in Mumbai stood as a testament to this mission, bringing together minds and hearts from around the world in a shared celebration of excellence.

As the curtains fell on this year's awards, attendees departed with renewed inspiration, carrying forward the event's message of integrating spiritual depth with professional endeavors. The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards - 2025 India Edition will be remembered not just for its accolades but for its profound impact on the global discourse of leadership and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)