Mumbai, May 12: The Cricket fraternity extended tribute to the legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli after the Indian stalwart hung up his boots from Test cricket, finishing an illustrious career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including a stellar 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Virat's decision comes after Rohit Sharma made a surprising announcement to call time on his career in the longest format of the game last week. He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins). Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Fans React After Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Longest Format, Say ‘End of an Era’.

Kohli announced his retirement from the longest form of the game on Monday via an Instagram post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Virat for his stellar career, saying that an era of test cricket ends with Virat's retirement, but his legacy will continue forever.

Mumbai Cricket Association also lauded Virat as one of the greatest to ever wear the white. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks From Indian Batting Legend.

Kohli’s 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful India batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). Kohli also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian. Kohli also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

