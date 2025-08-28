PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai reached a historic milestone as Fortune Edible Oil & Foods, in collaboration with Girgaon Cha Raja, Organized Outdoor Options (a Revere Media LLP initiative), and MM Mithaiwala & Namkeen Pvt. Ltd., unveiled the world's largest traditional modak--an awe-inspiring 851 kg sweet offering crafted with devotion and purity.

Also Read | PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Adds Haryanvi and Bhojpuri As New Feeds; Introduces Dugout Views and Referee Cam for Season 12.

Standing 4 feet tall, with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base of 2 feet 4 inches, the monumental modak was prepared exclusively with Fortune besan, Fortune sugar, desi ghee, and elaichi. It has been officially recognized by the World Records Book of India as the largest traditional modak ever created.

This extraordinary creation also commemorates a decade-long partnership between Organized Outdoor Options and AWL Agri Business Ltd., celebrating a journey of culturally significant campaigns that unite communities across India.

Also Read | US Tariff: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters of Govt Support Amid Uncertainty in International Market As Tariff Hike Kicks In.

"At Fortune Edible Oil & Foods, we believe in celebrating traditions with authenticity and scale. Creating the biggest modak with pure, traditional ingredients was our way of paying tribute to Lord Ganesha while showcasing the richness of Indian agriculture and culture,"

-- Vinay Sharma, Assistant Manager, Trade Marketing, AWL Agri Business Ltd.

"This milestone at Girgaon Cha Raja is more than a record--it is a symbol of devotion, unity, and creativity. Every element, from temperature-controlled mixing vats to a specially designed platform, was meticulously engineered to ensure this modak reached the pandal intact and on time,"

-- Deepak Khatri, COO, Organized Outdoor Options (Revere Media LLP)

Highlights of the Record-Breaking Modak

-Cultural Excellence: Made exclusively with traditional ingredients--besan, desi ghee, sugar, and elaichi--honoring the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.

-Record Achievement: Weighing 851 kg, this creation is officially declared the world's largest traditional modak by the World Records Book of India.

- Engineering & Craftsmanship: Nearly eight days of effort involving designers, engineers, and artisans brought this monumental sweet to life.

-Community Impact: Installed within an eco-friendly bamboo pandal, the initiative highlights sustainability while celebrating faith.

-Devotional Significance: Expected to serve 20,000 devotees as prasadam, reinforcing the values of inclusivity and generosity.

-Festive Magnitude: Displayed at Girgaon Cha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh pandals known for its century-old legacy of devotion and social messages.

This record-setting modak not only embodies the spirit of Ganeshotsav but also reflects India's cultural richness, devotion, and community spirit--making it the sweetest symbol of faith this festive season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)