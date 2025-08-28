Mumbai, August 28: For the first time, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be available in eight languages, with Haryanvi and Bhojpuri making their debuts in season 12, starting from Friday in Visakhapatnam. Haryanvi and Bhojpuri joined English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi in the commentary feed. With kabaddi enjoying immense popularity in northern India, Haryanvi will connect with local audiences, while Bhojpuri, already a breakout success with cricket, will extend the sport’s reach into one of India’s fastest-growing language markets. PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 To Kick Off With Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay and Other Sporting Legends on National Sports Day.

The feeds will be powered by a mix of celebrated voices and former stars. Bhojpuri will be headlined by Ravi Kishan, while the Telugu feed will feature former coach Srinivas Reddy.

The 2019 championship winner K. Prapanjan (Tamil), U-Mumba champions Mohit Chhillar (Haryanvi) and Vishal Mane (Marathi), former India women’s captain Mamatha Poojary (Kannada) and raider Rishank Devadiga add depth to the lineup. Commentary and storytelling will also be enriched by well-known voices such as Sunil Taneja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Padamjeet Sehrawat, NC Kaushik and Chaitanya Sant.

JioStar, the exclusive broadcast and digital partner for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), also announced a refreshed Season 12 packed with innovations designed to transform the fan experience for fans. Beginning August 29, viewers can catch every raid and tackle live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, with the season promising a blend of new formats, new feeds and new technology to bring the game closer than ever before. PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League To Honour Pardeep Narwal’s Legacy Ahead of Season 12 Opener.

Season 12 will also see the debut of immersive broadcast features. Two new dugout views will capture the tension and energy on the sidelines, while a split-screen feature will allow fans to watch live action alongside the revival sequence. Adding further drama, a ‘Referee Cam’ will provide a unique first-person perspective of the intensity on the mat, switching between live play and bodycam angles in real time.

“By presenting the league in eight languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time, we are taking kabaddi deeper into its heartlands and closer to its fans. Combined with innovations like referee cam and dugout views, and a refreshed format that brings aggression to the fore, this season will deliver a richer and more immersive storytelling experience across platforms,” said Siddharth Sharma, Head, Audience Engagement, Viewership and Monetisation Initiative, JioStar.

The on-mat competition itself will also feature fresh elements. Matches ending in a tie during the league phase will now be decided by tie-breakers, ensuring every game produces a result. On National Sports Day 2025 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Launch PKL Season 12.

A new ‘play-in’ phase has also been introduced between the league stage and playoffs: the top two teams will automatically qualify, teams ranked 3rd and 4th will play a mini-qualifier, while those placed 5th to 8th will battle through the play-in for playoff spots. Season 12 kicks off on August 29 with an explosive southern derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can catch every block, raid and revival live all season long on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

